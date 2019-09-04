Starbucks pulls forward buybacks

Starbucks (SBUX -1.2% ) broke down the math behind the company's lowered 2020 EPS target, noting it will be an issue with the denominator not the numerator following the pulling forward of $2B in expected 2020 share buybacks to this year for tax reasons.

"So in the context of a rapidly appreciating share price and given that we have the liquidity to do it, we pulled forward those share repurchases and we’re able to preserve what we had expected by way of an EPS growth contribution to or from the share repurchases, net of the associated interest expense," noted Starbucks CFO Brian Grismer.

The result is a 2020 EPS growth outlook below the "algorithm" that was laid out at the SBUX Investor Day.

