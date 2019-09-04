Suncor sees increased political risk for Keystone XL pipeline

Suncor Energy (SU +1.7% ) thinks the current U.S. political climate has increased the risks to companies counting on construction of TC Energy's (TRP +0.5% ) proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, CEO Mark Little said today at the Barclays investor conference in New York.

"Keystone XL is a massive investment... that a lot of people are doing soul-searching about right now because it's also a very substantial investment," Little said, adding he still believes the project will move forward, "but time will tell."

Little also said he believes plans to expand the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline are "in pretty good shape."

Government mandated production quotas have weighed on investor sentiment toward Canadian energy stocks, but Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +1.3% ) CEO Rob Peabody told the conference that curtailments likely will ease.

"I think quotas will become less of an issue going forward as we see incremental pipeline and rail capacity coming on. I don't think they’ll bite as hard," Peabody said.