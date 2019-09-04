Bidding wars for homes cooled to 8-year low in August

Only 10% of home buyers making offers through Redfin (RDFN -2.1% ) faced competitors in August, the tech-powered real estate brokerage said.

That compares with 42% a year ago and marks the lowest rate since at least 2011.

The bidding war for homes reached a high in March 2018 with 59% of offers facing competition.

Mortgage rates staying near three-year lows haven't spurred buyers to increase the competition for homes.

"Recession fears have been enough to spook some would-be buyers from making the big financial commitment of a home purchase," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather.

San Francisco metro area was the most competitive market last month, with 31% of offers written by Redfin agents for homebuying customers facing a bidding war; compares with 74% a year earlier.

Atlanta was the least competitive market, with just 2.4% of offers facing a competing bidder vs. 34% a year ago.