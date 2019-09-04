Steel earnings estimates cut across the board at BAML

Steel names (SLX +3% ) are broadly higher even after BofA Merrill Lynch cut its forecast for U.S. steel prices and earnings expectations across the board.

"On Q2 calls, mills were constructive on demand improving in H2E, but we see risk of weaker volumes and prices, based on our channel checks and recent macro data," BAML analyst Timna Tanners writes.

Steel prices could find some near-term support from planned maintenance outages at major mills in coming months, but slowing economic growth in China runs the risk of flooding the market with excess steel, given China increased its production by 10% in H1, the analyst says.