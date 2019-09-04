Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown

New Schlumberger (SLB +4.3% ) CEO Olivier Le Peuch outlined his vision for the company for the Barclays Energy-Power Conference today, vowing to exit unprofitable businesses, restructure some units and focus on returns.

In his first public remarks since taking office in July, Le Peuch also warned that SLB would record a sizeable, non-cash charge to write down assets in the current quarter, without offering specifics.

"The Schlumberger of tomorrow will not be the Schlumberger of today," Le Peuch said in pledging that improved returns would take priority over revenue growth.

SLB will exit unprofitable businesses and continue to try to sell stakes in ventures under the Schlumberger Production Management group, Le Peuch said.

SLB's North American business has faced "significant pressure" and "unsustainable margin compression down to mid-single digits," Le Peuch said, adding he would prioritize a strategic review of the North American portfolio.