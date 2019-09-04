Kellogg unveils new plant-based product line

Kellogg (K -0.5% ) announce plans to introduce Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms to its plant-based portfolio.

The company says the new next-gen product line includes the its first ready-to-cook plant-based burger to be sold in the refrigerated meat case and frozen, plant-based Chik'n tenders and nuggets.

"As more consumers are choosing a 'flexitarian' lifestyle and actively reducing meat, we're thrilled to be extending the MorningStar Farms portfolio with a delicious and satisfying meat-like experience," says MorningStar Farms exec Sara Young.

The new Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms items are expected to land in grocery stores and foodservice channels in early 2020.

Shares of Kellogg rose 6% earlier in the summer off speculation of a plant-based Morningstar product line.

Source: Press Release