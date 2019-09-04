Facebook paper addresses challenge of portability vs. privacy

Facebook (FB +2.6% ) has a new whitepaper that takes on the thorny issue of privacy vs. openness, laying out the challenges of allowing users to take their data to other platforms.

That's in response to regulatory pressure in Europe and California calling on easy transferability of social media profiles, while the company also faces scrutiny over protecting user privacy.

“We’ve heard calls -- sometimes from the same stakeholder -- both to enable greater data portability and to limit people’s ability to share their data with third parties,” the paper says.

It tackles tricky questions such as the separate portability of things like user photos vs. friends' contact information or friends' comments on posts.

“There still hasn’t been a lot of guidance” on reconciling these issues, says Facebook's Stephen Satterfield.