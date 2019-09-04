Hormel launches of plant-forward meat alternative line

Hormel Foods (HRL -0.3% ) announces the launch of the Happy Little Plants brand.

The company says the new plant-forward, protein portfolio is the company's first project under its Cultivated Foods umbrella.

"We are continuing to build an organization that has the agility and adaptability to create products to align with today's dynamic marketplace," says Hormel VP of corporate strategy Jim Splinter.

Happy Little Plants products launched this week and have distribution in select retail outlets, with further expansion planned in the coming months.

