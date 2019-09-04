Gevo jumps on low-carbon renewable fuel 'breakthrough'

Gevo (GEVO +14.2% ) hits YTD highs after saying it has developed "breakthrough" processes that convert either low-carbon isobutanol or low-value "fusel oils" - byproducts from fermentation processes such as alcohol production - into renewable diesel.

Gevo says it expects the renewable diesel to "compete head-to-head on price with natural and petroleum-based equivalents, while reducing particulates and CO2 emissions."

"Not only are we going after the whole gallon to replace fossil-based fuels, we are going after the whole slate of renewable low-carbon liquid fuel products," says CEO Patrick Gruber, adding that "in addition to being a low-carbon intensity fuel, our product has no sulfur or particulates."