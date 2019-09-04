Eversource Energy upgraded, WEC Energy downgraded at Guggenheim

Eversource Energy (ES +0.7% ) edges higher after Guggenheim upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with an $88 price target, raised from $76, citing greater confidence in the company's "solid" base businesses and view for incremental growth to gain momentum.

Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza which says the company's earnings growth profile is underappreciated and could rise to 6%-8% as offshore wind begins to contribute to earnings.

Pourreza also downgrades WEC Energy (WEC -0.5% ) to Neutral from Buy, saying she now believes the valuation has become harder to justify with shares up 41% YTD.

WEC's underlying fundamentals are sound, but Pourreza does not see additional near-term potential catalysts that would justify a further upward re-rating of the stock.

ES' average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Neutral.

WEC's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.