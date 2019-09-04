Feds grant $1.8B to fight opioid epidemic

The Trump administration has allocated $1.8B to help states and local governments tackle opioid addiction in their respective areas. The funds will be distributed through Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services and the CDC for treatment and data gathering.

$932M will be disbursed to the states, the District of Columbia and certain U.S. territories for treatment and recovery services. The CDC will receive $900M under a three-year program aimed at helping state and local governments improve their tracking of overdose data.