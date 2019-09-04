Mainstream crypto still years away, says VC Fred Wilson

Fred Wilson, a partner in Union Square Ventures, sees some signs of early traction of crypto-assets in mobile and web apps, mostly related to USV portfolio companies.

For example, Kin, built into Kik (KIKI), has "become one of the most used cryptocurrencies in the world and is built into more than fifty mobile apps," Wilson writes.

In addition Blockstock has a Dapp platform that developers are using to create consumer Dapps and YouNow's Props token is "seeing a lot of consumers transacting with it."

One problem is that many regulators and banks are "downright hostile" to crypto, which has pushed liquidity and innovation in the crypto space to Asia.

Also even with the progress, it's still not mainstream. "Very few people earn in crypto. Very few people spend in crypto."

He sees crypto eventually overcoming the disappointments in the next few years. But for the time being, "the reality is well below the hype and challenges abound," he said.