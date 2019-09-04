Israeli telecoms rise as regulator reportedly eyes intervention

Israeli telecoms are higher in U.S. trading today after a report that the country's regulator is considering intervening in the mobile phone market.
That follows price wars that have subscriptions so low that the Communications Ministry is concerned it will hurt investment in the sector, Calcalist says. (h/t Bloomberg)
The ministry has asked providers to hand over information on their agreements with virtual operators as well as network sharing agreements, according to the report.
Cellcom (NYSE:CEL) is up 3.6%; Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is up 3.1%.
Now read: YY +2.2% as Huatai upgrades to Buy »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox