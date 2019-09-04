NuStar moving fuels into Mexico via newly completed pipeline projects

NuStar Energy (NS +0.1% ) says it completed and is moving volumes on three key pipeline projects that will significantly expand its capacity to move Permian crude oil to Corpus Christi, Tex., for export and move refined products into northern Mexico.

The expansion efforts are related to an agreement with Valero Energy (VLO +0.3% ) to move refined products from VLO's Corpus Christi and Three Rivers refineries.

NS says the Valley Pipeline expansion project allows diesel and other fuels from two Valero refineries in Corpus Christi to be moved to storage tanks, where the fuels can be transported into Mexico.

Expansion along the Laredo Pipeline includes a horizontal drilling project under the Rio Grande River allowing NS to move diesel from VLO's Three Rivers refinery to a storage terminal on the Mexican side of the border.

The expansion projects are completed at the same time as a project to link NS's export terminal at the Port of Corpus Christi to the Plains-owned Cactus II Pipeline, which will move crude oil from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast.