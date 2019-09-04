Crude oil rallies on signs of easing Hong Kong tensions

Volatile crude oil (USO +4.4% ) followed three days of losses with a big rebound, helped by today's broad market pickup on amid easing tensions in Hong Kong and data showing China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months as new orders rose; WTI settled +4.3% to $56.26/bbl, Brent +4.2% to $60.70/bbl.

Traders also expect U.S. government inventory data will reveal a third consecutive weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies.

WTI prices swung more than 1% for the sixth straight session, and a seventh such move would mark the longest streak since June 2018.

But oil prices "remain focused on the trade war, and the longer we don't see a date scheduled for a face-to-face meeting between Chinese and U.S. officials, the greater the odds we could see a retest of the summer lows," says OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya.

Among today's top gainers: CRK +11.4% , AR +9.9% , WLL +8.5% , SWN +8.2% , CHK +6.5% , CXO +5.1% .

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX