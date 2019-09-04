At Home posts mixed quarter

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) reports comparable sales fell 0.4% in Q2 to edge past the consensus estimate for a drop of 0.6%. Adverse weather conditions during the first part of the quarter were cited as a drag on sales.

Total sales were up 19% during the quarter, with 13 new stores in the company base.

Adjusted operating margin fell 300 basis points to 6.8% of sales, due in part to product margin contraction.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.4% to $47.1M from a year ago.

Looking ahead, At Home sees FY20 revenue of $1.372B to $1.387B vs. $1.38B consensus and EPS of $0.67 to $0.74 vs. $0.68 consensus.

HOME -0.14% AH.

