MongoDB +1.3% on beats, upside FY view

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) +1.3% reports Q2 beats with 67% Y/Y revenue growth. Subscription revenue was $94.2M (+71%) and Service revenue came in at $5.21M (+15%).

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $186.7M at the end of the quarter.

The non-GAAP gross margin was 72%.

The Q3 outlook has revenue of $98-100M (consensus: $94.86M) and loss per share of $0.29-0.27 (consensus: $0.28 loss).

Upside FY20 guidance has revenue of $390-395M (consensus: $381.87M) and loss per share of $1.11-1.06 (consensus: $1.06 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.