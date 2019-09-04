Facebook user phone numbers found in server leak - TechCrunch

Hundreds of millions of phone numbers tied to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) accounts have been found on an exposed server, TechCrunch reports.

The dataset found had 419M records across a number of databases, affecting 133M records on U.S.-based users, 18M on users in the UK and 50M records on users in Vietnam.

The records contained users' unique Facebook IDs linked to the listed phone number.

Facebook restricted access to user phone numbers a year ago, and the company notes the dataset appears to have information obtained before that change and that no accounts appear to have been compromised.

But attackers can use phone numbers in SIM-swapping attacks or to force reset passwords on associated Internet accounts.