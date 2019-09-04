Cloudera +6.7% after beat-and-raise

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) climbs 6.7% after Q2 beats with 74% Y/Y revenue growth. Subscription revenue totaled $164.1M and Service revenue was $32.6M.

Annualized Recurring Revenue was $681.9M (+16% Y/Y) Customers with ARR greater than $100K grew 24 from the prior quarter to 953.

The in-line Q3 outlook has revenue of $187M-190M (consensus: $188.63M) and loss per share of $0.08-0.06 (consensus: $0.06 loss).

CLDR raises its FY20 revenue outlook from $745-765M to $765-775M (consensus: $752.45M).

Acquisition: Cloudera agrees to acquire certain assets of cloud-native AI business intelligence company Arcadia Data. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.