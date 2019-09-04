Stocks snap back as Hong Kong tensions ease; tech shares on top

Stocks rebounded from yesterday's sharp losses, as easing tensions in Hong Kong and the reduced likelihood of a messy Brexit offered some optimism to investors worried about global growth.

Hong Kong's top executive agreed to withdraw its extradition bill, in the first major concession to protesters' demands after months of unrest, but it is hardly clear that the crisis is over.

Also, British lawmakers voted to again to potentially delay Brexit, significantly reducing the chances that the U.K. will leave the bloc abruptly on Oct. 31.

"Markets have been kind of pricing in the worst, and now people are thinking, 'Maybe the world isn’t ending just yet'," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer of Commonwealth Financial Network.

Today's advance was broad-based, with all 11 S&P 500 sectors finishing higher, led by information technology (+1.7%), communication services (+1.6%), energy (+1.4%), industrials (+1.3%) and financials (+1.1%).

Despite today's gains, trading volume remained relatively light, as it has in recent sessions.

U.S. Treasurys continued to see increased demand despite the rally in equities, pushing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.44% and the 10-year yield a basis point lower to 1.44%.

WTI October crude oil settled +4.3% to $56.26/bbl.