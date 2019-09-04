Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation

Spirit MTA REIT's (NYSE:SMTA) shareholders approve the previously announced sale of substantially all of the assets of the company and three travel center properties owned by Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for $2.4B.
They also approved SMTA's proposed plan of voluntary liquidation and related actions.
SMTA also announced that on Aug. 30, 2019, it recovered all remaining amounts due under the Shopko B-1 Term Loan.
The REIT expects to close the sale to HPT on Sept. 20, 2019.
Upon closing of the transaction, Spirit expects to receive gross proceeds of ~$260M. Of the gross proceeds, ~$48M will be subject to federal income taxes, Spirit says.
