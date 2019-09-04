U.K. Parliament rejects Johnson's call for snap election
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails in his bid to call a snap general election, in the wake of his Conservative Party losing its majority this week in Parliament.
- Earlier today, the lawmakers passed a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit.
- The election had been proposed for Oct. 15, but needed a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons to pass.
- Johnson can try other options to force an election.
- The British pound is up 1.3% today after the lawmakers voted on legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit.
- Parliament could force Johnson to ask the EU for another delay to Britain's exit from the EU, a move Johnson has been insisting won't happen.
