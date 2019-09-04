U.K. Parliament rejects Johnson's call for snap election

  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails in his bid to call a snap general election, in the wake of his Conservative Party losing its majority this week in Parliament.
  • Earlier today, the lawmakers passed a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit.
  • The election had been proposed for Oct. 15, but needed a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons to pass.
  • Johnson can try other options to force an election.
  • The British pound is up 1.3% today after the lawmakers voted on legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit.
  • Parliament could force Johnson to ask the EU for another delay to Britain's exit from the EU, a move Johnson has been insisting won't happen.
  • ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, FKU
