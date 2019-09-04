Slack -15% on wider than expected losses

Slack (NYSE:WORK) plummets 15% after its Q2 beats were offset by mixed guidance. Note that this was the first report since the IPO.

Q2 Calculated billings were up 52% Y/Y to $174.8M.

Paid customers were up 37% to over 100K with 720 of those customers having ARR over $100K, up 75%. The net dollar retention rate was 136%.

The Q3 forecast has revenue of $154-156M (consensus: $153.6M) and loss per share of $0.09-0.08 (consensus: $0.07 loss).

The FY outlook has revenue of $603-610M (consensus: $600.9M) and loss per share of $0.42-0.40 (consensus: $0.40 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.