Extraction Oil & Gas CFO Kelley resigns

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) says CFO Rusty Kelley will resign from the company effective Sept. 15 to pursue other interests.

XOG's board appoints Tom Brock to assume the role of the company's principal financial officer, and he will continue in his current role as VP and Chief Accounting Officer.

Brock has held the role of VP and Chief Accounting Officer since 2016 and has 21 years of energy-focused accounting experience.

Kelley has been XOG's CFO since 2014; previously, he ran the oil and gas practice of Moelis & Company and was a senior VP at Goldman Sachs.