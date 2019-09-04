Energy  | On the Move

NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units

|About: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)|By:, SA News Editor

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE-1.5% after-hours on news it plans to sell $1.5B of equity units to help fund investments in energy and power projects.

Each equity unit will consist of a contract to purchase NEE common shares in the future and a 5% ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings debenture due Sept. 1, 2024.

NEE says proceeds from the sale, which are expected to total $1.45B, will be used by NextEra Energy Capital to fund investments in energy and power projects and for other general corporate purposes, including repayment outstanding commercial paper obligations.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox