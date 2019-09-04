NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) -1.5% after-hours on news it plans to sell $1.5B of equity units to help fund investments in energy and power projects.

Each equity unit will consist of a contract to purchase NEE common shares in the future and a 5% ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings debenture due Sept. 1, 2024.

NEE says proceeds from the sale, which are expected to total $1.45B, will be used by NextEra Energy Capital to fund investments in energy and power projects and for other general corporate purposes, including repayment outstanding commercial paper obligations.