Bed, Bath & Beyond sees naming CEO in coming weeks

Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) expects to name a new CEO in the coming weeks.

In an update to shareholders on its transformation plan, the retailer said it's working with outside advisers to review the alignment of its business concepts and is currently evaluating several different opportunities.

Sees reducing inventory by up to $1B over the next 18 months and will continue to evaluate it balance of physical stores and digital presence.

BBBY edges up 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Expects to take advantage of its heavy lease cadence over the next couple of years to close underperforming stores or relocate stores to improve sales and profitability on a per-store basis.

Sees workforce reduction announced in July and other near-term actions saving tens of millions of dollars and increasing margins.

Sees refreshing nearly 160 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores before the 2019 holiday season.