Finisar misses amid double-digit revenue drop

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) fell short with fiscal Q1 earnings as revenues dropped by double digits.

On a non-GAAP basis, revenues dropped to $285M (also down 8% from Q4), with gross margin at 31.1%.

Operating margin was at 8.8% and net income dropped to $27.6M from last quarter's $32.96M.

On a GAAP basis, net loss narrowed to $8.7M from a year-ago loss of $18.5M.

In revenue details, the company said revenues for datacom applications fell 9% sequentially as a result of decline in VCSELs arrays for 3D applications amid lower demand.

Revenues for telecom applications fell 6.2% sequentially, mainly due to a decline in sales of wavelength selective switches.

The company's not holding conference calls or offering guidance during its pending acquisition by II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Press release