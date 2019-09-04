Bid by Exxon, Shell to revive $1.8B arbitration award nixed by judge

A U.S. District Judge rejects efforts by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) to revive a $1.8B arbitration award against Nigeria's state-run oil company that resulted from a dispute over a 1993 contract to extract oil.

The judge cited public policy and due process considerations in deciding not to enforce the October 2011 award against Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., which was subsequently set aside by courts in Nigeria.

Exxon and Shell affiliates operating in Nigeria in 1993 had accused NNPC of unilaterally "lifting" more oil than was contractually allowed, at the behest of Nigeria's government, depriving them of billions of dollars of oil.