Hurricane forces Kinder Morgan evacuation of Georgia LNG export terminal

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says it has evacuated workers from its Elba Island liquefaction terminal in due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian, resulting in another interruption to the facility's efforts to begin commercial service.

"We were making very good progress on Elba, and then Hurricane Dorian happened," a frustrated CEO Steve Kean told the Barclays energy conference in New York.

Kean did not specify during a presentation at the conference how long any further delay would last, although he said no design issues have been identified and that past operational issues were normal for such a project.

Kean's presentation said KMI's target remained to have Elba's first of 10 liquefaction trains in service in Q3, although it is unclear when Elba actually will export its first cargo.

KMI began construction on the $2B facility in late 2016, underpinned by a 20-year contract with Royal Dutch Shell for exports of liquefied natural gas.

Separately, Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) says preliminary assessments have not identified any significant damage to its Buckeye Bahamas Hub as a result of the hurricane.