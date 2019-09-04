Pioneer Natural has 10 more years of drilling its best inventory, CEO says

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has 10 more years of drilling inventory on its best Permian Basin acreage at its current pace without having to resort to less productive areas, CEO Scott Sheffield told the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference today in New York.

That amount of choice acreage also helps PXD avoid the downspacing issues some Permian companies have disclosed recently, Sheffield said, adding that most of the company's wells are spaced ~850 ft. apart.

PXD tested 500-ft. spacing in 2014 but saw interference at that level, so it moved to 850-ft. spacing in "pretty much" all zones where it drills, the CEO elaborated.

PXD, which owns 680K net acres in the Midland Basin, produced 330K boe/day in Q2, including 206K bbl/day of crude oil, slightly less than 10% of Midland's current total 2.24M bbl/day of crude production.