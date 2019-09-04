Otis Elevator looks like winner from United Tech split, analyst says
Sep. 04, 2019 1:10 PM ETUnited Technologies Corporation (UTX)UTXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Otis Elevator is one of the companies set to emerge as a separate entity next year upon the breakup of United Technologies (UTX +1.6%), and William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann believes it will be a winner.
- "Otis has now almost completed the global rollout of new remote diagnostic tools and eService planning software for its global field service business," Heymann writes, expecting that digitizing service manuals and introducing new app-enabled diagnostic tools will help Otis improve margins and reduce unscheduled, costly service callbacks.
- Heymann values Otis at ~$29B including debt, based on a multiple of 13x estimated 2019 EBITDA, vs. 11.6x for other industrial components of the S&P 500 and 11.3x for UTX shares.
- While Heymann likes Otis, he rates UTX only at Market Perform, and his sum-of-the-parts analysis values the company at $148/share