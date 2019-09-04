Con Ed execs faced questions from NYC Council over outages

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) executives were in the hot seat today, facing a barrage of questions from New York City Council members during a hearing about power outages that left thousands of customers in the dark this summer.

The execs defended the utility's service and promised to improve its power grid to avoid future blackouts.

ED has plans to upgrade parts of its system, but the summer outages were not the result of a failing or aging infrastructure, the execs said at the hearing, noting the company has spent more than $200M on the grid in southeast Brooklyn during the past decade and invested more than $1.5B each year across the city since 2015.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who represents parts of Manhattan that were without power during a July 13 outage, said the utility failed its customers and did not seem apologetic enough about the outages.