Stocks pop as U.S., China agree to renew trade talks

China's Ministry of Commerce says leaders of the U.S. and Chinese trade talks held a phone call and agreed to meet early next month in Washington, D.C., for another round of negotiations.

Liu He, China's top negotiator on trade, spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry.

Reacting to the news, the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.8% and Japan's Nikkei surged 2.4%, while U.S. Dow and S&P futures have popped ~1%.

