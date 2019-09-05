Target demands suppliers bear tariff costs

Shortly before fresh U.S. duties on $112B of Chinese goods went into effect last weekend, Target (NYSE:TGT) sent a memo to hundreds of its suppliers, warning them that it would refuse to "accept any cost increases related to tariffs."

"Our expectation is that you will develop the appropriate contingency plans so that we don't have to pass price increases along" to customers, wrote Mark Tritton, chief merchandising officer.

Target's shares are trading just shy of an all-time high, giving the S&P 500 company a $54.9B market capitalization.