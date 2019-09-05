More executive pay problems at Nissan

Another scandal over executive pay is brewing at Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) after CEO Hiroto Saikawa admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures under a scheme designed by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Saikawa apologized and vowed to return any improperly paid funds, including tens of millions of yen received through a stock appreciation rights program.

Nissan has been trying to strengthen governance, slash costs and boost flagging profitability amid persistent allegations of financial misconduct stemming from Ghosn's 20-year reign at Japan’s second-biggest automaker.