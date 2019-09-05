GM's Barra heads to the White House

After criticizing General Motors (NYSE:GM) on Twitter over the last few weeks, President Trump will sit down today with CEO Mary Barra to discuss trade, ongoing contract talks and revising vehicle fuel efficiency standards.

Trump has said the automaker "which was once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there," and suggested GM should start moving operations back to the U.S. from China.

More talks? Contract discussions between the United Auto Workers union and Detroit Three automakers are intensifying ahead of a Sept. 14 contract expiration.