Risk of recession rises in Germany

German factory orders fell 2.7% in July, intensifying an industrial slump that has pushed Europe's largest economy to the brink of recession.

In light of ongoing international trade conflicts and modest business expectations in manufacturing, no fundamental improvement in momentum is in sight for the coming months," according to the country's economy ministry.

The ECB is expected next week to unveil fresh stimulus measures as it looks to steady the bloc's economy.

