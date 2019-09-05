Goldman partnership shrinks under new CEO

At least a dozen Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) partners are negotiating their exits from the firm that are likely to be announced in coming weeks, WSJ reports.

Elisha Wiesel, Goldman's chief technology executive, and Steven Strongin, who runs the firm's research operation, are among those who are discussing stepping down.

In all, up to 15% of Goldman’s partners may leave this year, far higher than typical turnover. Fewer are rising to take their place: Goldman last year named 69 new partners, its smallest partner class in two decades.