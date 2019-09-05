NYC sues T-Mobile over sales abuses

New York City is suing T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), accusing the company of engaging in "rampant" sales abuses of customers for its lower-priced, prepaid wireless brand, Metro by T-Mobile.

In a complaint filed in the state supreme court in Manhattan, the city said it had identified more than 2,200 violations by T-Mobile, whose "pervasive" illegal activity spanned 56 Metro stores in all five boroughs, including authorized dealers and stores run by its MetroPCS NY unit.

It comes as T-Mobile tries to win necessary approvals to merge with Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile phone company.