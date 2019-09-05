Arthur J. Gallagher acquires RGA Group

Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) announced the acquisition of three Brentford, UK-based insurance intermediaries — Rentguard Limited, Home & Travel Limited and RGA Underwriting Limited — collectively referred to as RGA Group.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"RGA Group's expertise in developing and delivering effective risk solutions across the property owners' insurance market broadens our international specialist capabilities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I'd like to extend a warm welcome to James and his associates as they join our growing global team."