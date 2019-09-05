Ceridian announces pricing of secondary public offering

Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) has priced an underwritten secondary public offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., Cannae Holdings, LLC and David D. Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company of 6.5M, 2M and 0.5M shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share at $56.30 pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the SEC.

The 0.5M shares of Common Stock offered by David D. Ossip make up 10.3% of his beneficial ownership of Common Stock prior to the offering.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering and it is expected to close on September 6.