National Retail Properties prices 7M equity offering, shares down 2% premarket

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) has priced an underwritten public offering of 7M shares of common stock at $56.50 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.05M shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on September 9.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its 11.5M outstanding depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of it 5.700% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, and the Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock underlying the Depositary Shares and the remainder of the net proceeds if any, to repay outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility, to fund future property acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

NNN -2.22% premarket.

