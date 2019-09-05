Hooker Furniture missed estimates in Q2

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) reports Hooker Branded sales decreased 2.8% to $39.41M in Q2, driven by a low-single-digit sales decrease in the Hooker Casegoods division.

Home Meridian sales slipped 13.7% to $87.19M, primarily due to continued softness at retail across all residential channels of distribution, compounded by ongoing industry disruptions from the China tariffs.

Gross margin rate declined 220 bps to 18.9% for the quarter.

Operating margin rate dropped 320 bps to 3.8%.

“Our business was significantly impacted by tariffs on finished goods and component parts imported from China and weak retail demand through the first six months of the year,” said Paul B. Toms Jr., chairman and chief executive officer.

“We remain cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year and still expect that retail business and demand will improve to better levels beginning this fall, traditionally the strongest season of the year for furniture sales,” said Toms. “Requests from some large retailers to expedite orders so they’ll have adequate inventory for the fall selling season have been encouraging.”

