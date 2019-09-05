Equinor launches $5B stock buyback, confirms early Sverdrup start-up

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) +8.3% pre-market after announcing a $5B stock buyback program and confirming its Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea will come on stream in October, a month earlier than planned.

EQNR is launching the first tranche of $1.5B immediately and will end no later than February 2020; the Norwegian government will maintain its 67% ownership interest.

"We have over the last years built a strong financial position with solid credit ratings and a net debt ratio around 20%," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre says. "The upcoming start-up of the world-class Johan Sverdrup field, combined with several other new fields in production, provides additional confidence in our outlook for production growth and increased cash generation capacity."

The Sverdrup field's first phase is projected to reach a peak output of 440K bbl/day of oil in summer 2020.