Signet +10% after earnings topper

Signet (NYSE:SIG) shoots higher in early trading after topping sales and profit estimates.

Comparable sales fell 1.5% during the quarter vs. -3.1% consensus and the company's guidance range of -3.5% to -2.5%. Positive comps at Zales (+2.0%) and Piercing Pagoda (+11.4%) offset in part negative comps at Kay (-2.7%), Jared (-3.5%), James Allen (-1.5%) and Peoples (-0.9%).

Gross margin fell 60 bps to 33.9% of sales vs. 33.9% consensus. Operating margin was 3.9% of sales vs. 2.7% consensus.

Operating income in the North America segment was up 5.9% to $73.6M, while OI in the international segment fell 0.9% to -$1.0M.

"We continue to gain traction on our transformation initiatives and delivered Q2 results that exceeded our same store sales, non-GAAP operating profit, and non-GAAP EPS expectations. Our continuing cost control and disciplined inventory management also led to improved adjusted free cash flow generation in both Q2 as well as year to date. We remain on track to deliver our full year non-GAAP financial guidance," says Signet CEO Virginia Drosos on the quarter.

Looking ahead, Signet sees full-year revenue of $6.0B to $6.03B vs. $6.01B consensus and EPS of $2.91 to $3.23 vs. $2.90 consensus.

SIG +10.35% premarket to $12.15.

