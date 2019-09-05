Apollo Global completes conversion to corporation

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) completes its previously announced conversion to a corporation from a publicly traded partnership.

Existing Apollo shareholders will receive a final Schedule K-1 for the period of Jan. 1, 2019 through Sept. 4, 2019.

After today's conversion, distributions will be dividends for U.S. tax purposes and stock holders will receive a Form 1099-DIV.

Apollo will hold an Investor Day in New York on Nov. 7, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET; a webcast of the event will be available.