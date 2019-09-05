Lands' End +1% after in-line guidance

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) trades slightly higher after the retailer reports a 7.5% increase in Q2 same-store sales and turns in guidance marks right at the expectation of analysts.

For Q3, Lands' End expects revenue of $345M to $355M vs. $357M consensus and EPS of $0.05 to $0.12 vs. $0.09 consensus.

For FY20, Lands' End sees revenue of $1.45B to $1.50B vs. $1.46B and EPS of $0.37 to $0.52 vs. $0.43 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall in a range of $70M to $80M.

Shares of LE are up 0.86% premarket to $17.50 on light volume.

Previously: Lands' End EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Sept. 5)