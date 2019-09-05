Simon Property offers $3.5B of notes

  • Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) agrees to sell $1.0B of 2.00% senior notes due 2024, $1.25B of 2.45% notes due 2029, and $1.25B of 3.25% notes due 2049.
  • Combined, the new issues of senior notes have a weighted average term of 15.9 years and a weighted average coupon rate of 2.61%.  The offering is expected to close on Sept.13, 2019.
  • Plans to use proceeds to fund the early redemption of 50% of its 2.375% notes due Oct. 2 with a principal amount of €750M ($853M); all of its 4.375% notes due 2021 with a principal amount of $900M; all of its 4.125% notes due 2021 with principal amount of $700M, and 100% of 3.375% notes due 2022 with principal amount of $600M.
  • Also plans to repay a portion of debt outstanding under its global unsecured commercial paper note program.
  • Sees one-time charge of ~$118M, or ~33 cents per share, to net income and FFO in Q4 2019.
  • Previously: Simon Property files for notes offering (Sept. 4)
