KKR acquires stake in Eurokids International

KKR (NYSE:KKR) acquires a majority stake in EuroKids International from existing investor consortium led by Gaja Capital.

KKR makes its investment from its Asian Fund III. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EuroKids is one of India’s largest education services providers in the Pre-School and K-12 segments.

KKR will work with EuroKids and its portfolio of brands to identify both organic and inorganic growth opportunities and ways to enhance offerings and practices. Areas of focus include tech-enabled/digital learning and tailored pedagogy to provide more students with access to a world-class, holistic education.