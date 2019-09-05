Oppenheimer likes Incyte in premarket analyst action

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) initiated with Overweight rating at Barclays.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) resumed with Market Perform rating and $7 (169% upside) price target at JMP Securities.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) resumed with Equal Weight rating and $87 (12% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Upgraded to Outperform with a $100 price target at Oppenheimer. Upgraded to Market Perform with a $107 price target at JMP.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) resumed with Market Perform rating and $16 (100% upside) price target at JMP.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $20 (flat) at Morgan Stanley.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $21 (3% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) upgraded to Outperform with a €100 (23% upside) price target at MainFirst.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) downgraded to Market Perform with a $3 (16% upside) price target at BMO.